55 memorial plots from the Westbank Cemetery were originally stolen (Capital News File)

West Kelowna Council sets up Westbank Cemetery Fund

The fund is for all the family members impacted by the memorial bronze thefts last month

Victims impacted by the theft of their relative’s bronze markers late last month at the Westbank Cemetery officially have more financial support.

West Kelowna Council has announced that they’ve set up a donation fund for the impacted families involved in the incident.

READ MORE: Stolen plaques to be restored at Kelowna cemetery

While the 36 of the stolen bronze markers were recovers through a police investigation, 19 of them were damaged beyond repair.

People can donate by visiting the West Kelowna City Hall at 2760 Camerson Road with either a cheque, cash or debit. Alternatively, cheques can also be mailed to the city’s West Kelowna Cemetery Memorial Fund.

Donors will be provided a tax donation receipt for donations exceeding $20.

Impacted families can also be reimbursed for a portion of their replacement memorial expenses by providing their receipt of purchase to the city. The city is waiving installation fees for impacted families.

The city has said that a security officer will now patrol the cemetery each evening to increase their enforcement efforts.

If anyone has more information on the theft of the bronze markers, they’re asked to call West Kelowna RCMP.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I heard her scream’: Victim recalls friend fatally stabbed at Abbotsford high school
Next story
Second cemetery in Okanagan hit by thieves

Just Posted

Advance polls open up for Central Okanagan residents this Friday

Central Okanagan-Similkameen and Kelowna-Lake Country make up the two districts

RCMP begin search for missing Kelowna man

Stephen O’Shaughnessy was reported missing Oct. 8

Crash along Byrns Road leaves one in stretcher

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Byrns Road

West Kelowna Council sets up Westbank Cemetery Fund

The fund is for all the family members impacted by the memorial bronze thefts last month

Rockets rally, ready for weekend set of games

Kelowna travels to Seattle Friday, return home Saturday against Blazers

Election 2019: Robert Mellalieu — Green Party candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Robert Mellalieu is running for the Green Party in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Second cemetery in Okanagan hit by thieves

Antique bronze memorials stolen from Naramata Cemetery

‘I heard her scream’: Victim recalls friend fatally stabbed at Abbotsford high school

Gabriel Klein is on trial for the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer

No risk to public safety: Burnaby RCMP on why public not notified in SFU gun scare

A 19-year-old man was arrested, and a replica gun was found

Businessman sues Surrey councillor for questions raised about meeting with NDP minister

Bob Cheema alleges Jack Hundial’s comments ‘injured his character, credit, and reputation’

Phone in cupholder isn’t OK, B.C. public safety minister says

Cellphone ‘supposed to be mounted,’ not accessible while driving

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Dance traces back ancestral origins in Okanagan

Red Sky Performance, Trace, at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 17

Breast cancer research builds support in Okanagan thanks to Home Hardware

Stores matching donations until Oct. 31

Most Read