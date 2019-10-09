West Kelowna Council sets up Westbank Cemetery Fund

The fund is for all the family members impacted by the memorial bronze thefts last month

55 memorial plots from the Westbank Cemetery were originally stolen (Capital News File)

Victims impacted by the theft of their relative’s bronze markers late last month at the Westbank Cemetery officially have more financial support.

West Kelowna Council has announced that they’ve set up a donation fund for the impacted families involved in the incident.

While the 36 of the stolen bronze markers were recovers through a police investigation, 19 of them were damaged beyond repair.

People can donate by visiting the West Kelowna City Hall at 2760 Camerson Road with either a cheque, cash or debit. Alternatively, cheques can also be mailed to the city’s West Kelowna Cemetery Memorial Fund.

Donors will be provided a tax donation receipt for donations exceeding $20.

Impacted families can also be reimbursed for a portion of their replacement memorial expenses by providing their receipt of purchase to the city. The city is waiving installation fees for impacted families.

The city has said that a security officer will now patrol the cemetery each evening to increase their enforcement efforts.

If anyone has more information on the theft of the bronze markers, they’re asked to call West Kelowna RCMP.

