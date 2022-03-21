West Kelowna council to consider hotel/spa development for Shannon Lake

West Kelowna city staff is recommending council consider changes to zoning bylaws to pave the way for a destination resort spa and hotel in the Shannon Lake neighbourhood.

Loewen Development Group is proposing the project for vacant land at Shannon View Drive and Shannon Lake Road. Named Baden Spa, the development includes an estimated 172 room hotel, spa, restaurant, an apartment for employees, and 10 tourist cabins. The land has been sitting empty since 2013 after plans to build a 49-unit townhouse development did not go through.

A public information meeting hosted by the developer in July 2021, heard several concerns around increased traffic, parking availability, snow plowing on Shannon View Drive, and the amount of blasting during construction. The developer’s response mentions round-a-bouts, to be built by the city, to help combat traffic issues, and working with the city to enhance maintenance services during severe weather conditions in the winter.

Council will have a look at proposed zoning changes during their regular meeting (Mar. 22) and can either approve first and second reading, postpone those readings or deny the application.

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

City CouncilCity of West Kelownadevelopment