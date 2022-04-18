West Kelowna council to decide on Sol Aqua development

Council will have four options to consider

The Sol Aqua development proposed for Campbell Road will be back in front of West Kelowna council Tuesday (April 19).

The waterfront project includes 45 to 60 townhomes and a 60-boat dock between Westbank First Nation land and the Casa Loma Lakeshore Resort. During a public hearing in February, residents raised concerns about Campbell Road being the only evacuation route in case of a wildfire, density, traffic congestion, pedestrian safety and sewage capacity. What will happen to the Agricultural Land Reserve portion of the project was also a concern.

Supporters of the development argued it would have several benefits for West Kelowna.

Council will have four options to choose from in deciding the fate of the project. In part, options 1 and 2 restrict it to a maximum of 60 townhomes, restrict development pending completion of a second emergency exit route and fire mitigation measures, and ensure servicing, transportation, and pedestrian improvements along Campbell Road are identified and completed.

The differences are that option 1 would see council give third reading to residential and water use bylaws and support ALR Non-Farm Uses for access to the moorage facility, while option 2 gives third reading to residential bylaws only and does not support ALR Non-Farm Uses.

Option 3 would postpone third reading, allowing council to request additional information or more time to consider the materials or to allow the applicant an opportunity to provide necessary technical material to support third reading.

Option 4 would be to deny the application. If that option is chosen the developer could not apply for a similar application for six months.

