West Kelowna Council writes cheque for West Kelowna Shelter Society

The cheque will help them continue their meal service

West Kelowna Council presents a cheque for $11,800 to Rosemary Weighill, president of the West Kelowna Shelter Society at a council meeting held Dec. 11 at the Westbank Lions Community Centre. (From left) Jayson Zilkie, Rosemary Weighill, Stephen Johnston, Jason Friesen, Gord Milsom, Doug Findlater, Carol Zanon and Rick De Jong (photo:Sydney Morton)

West Kelowna Council presented a cheque to the West Kelowna Shelter Society last night at council.

The society requested an advance payment of $11,800 to provide a lunch program that now gives out meals 7 days a week, when originally it was operating three times a week and to increase day shelter time.

West Kelowna Mayor, Gord Milsom was prepared for council to approve the donation and had the cheque ready to present to Rosemary Weighill, president of the West Kelowna Shelter Society.

“I appreciate on behalf of community the compassion of volunteers at the Westbank United Church. They (those accessing the services) are vulnerable and have a basic need for food. I Fully support this and I am very thankful for this,” said Milsom.

Normally the grant in aid would be considered during the regular budget meeting Jan. 15 however council moved to present the cheque immediately to help those in need immediately.

“This meets immediate needs of the shelter society and we need to get this through,” said Coun. Rick De Jong.

The grant awarded each year to the West Kelowna Shelter Society is $20,000, the remaining $8,200 in funds will be decided upon in January.

The meal program began March 31 when the shelter closed to help feed people that were accessing their services prior.

Responding to an urgent need in the community, the provincial government opened a new temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness through the winter.

In partnership with the City of West Kelowna and the West Kelowna Shelter Society will allow guests to access laundry, showers and opportunities to meet with representatives from health and other supportive service agencies.

