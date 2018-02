A late night crash in West Kelowna resulted in one motorist being sent to hospital.

A car going north bound on Highway 97 in the right lane allegedly hit a car crossing the highway on Bartley Road. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital at around 9:35 p.m. Monday.

We’ll update this story as more information comes in.

