—Image: Google maps

West Kelowna crews work to fix water main break

Break occurred 3100-block of Boucherie Road Friday.

West Kelowna city crews are conducting emergency repairs today after a water main break at 3110 Boucherie Road Friday morning.

According to the city, approximately 40 homes in the area may experience temporary decreased water pressure and discolouration while repairs are being completed.

Motorists may also experience delays travelling through the area and are asked to obey flagging personnel.

The crews are expect to complete the repairs today.

The city says discolouration is present in water after the repairs are complete, run a cold water tap until water runs clear.

