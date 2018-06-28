West Kelowna development Lakeview Heights goes to public hearing

The development is proposed for Olala Road

West Kelowna high-rise, Lakeview Heights on Ollala Road will be brought to the public during a public hearing this evening.

The proposed neighbourhood will provide 300 residential homes, a commercial area with entertainment, office spaces, small businesses and recreation services.

The development, originally proposed as a 10-storeys, has been scaled back to six due to concerns from residents living in the area.

Also proposed is also a traffic circle for the added traffic volume, at the intersection of Boucherie Road and Anders Road as a part of the Wine Trail Phase 2 project.

The public hearing is expected to be popular and will be held in the Mount Boucherie Secondary School, multi-purpose room instead of at West Kelowna City Council starting at 6 p.m. tonight.

