Site for proposed Lakeview Heights

West Kelowna development Lakeview Heights goes to public hearing

The development is proposed for Olala Road

West Kelowna high-rise, Lakeview Heights on Ollala Road will be brought to the public during a public hearing this evening.

The proposed neighbourhood will provide 300 residential homes, a commercial area with entertainment, office spaces, small businesses and recreation services.

Related: Letter: West Kelowna high-rise project denounced

The development, originally proposed as a 10-storeys, has been scaled back to six due to concerns from residents living in the area.

Also proposed is also a traffic circle for the added traffic volume, at the intersection of Boucherie Road and Anders Road as a part of the Wine Trail Phase 2 project.

Related:West Kelowna council takes a stand against 'back door tax'

The public hearing is expected to be popular and will be held in the Mount Boucherie Secondary School, multi-purpose room instead of at West Kelowna City Council starting at 6 p.m. tonight.

