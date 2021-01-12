West Kelowna’s Shannon Lake Elementary has recorded a COVID-19 exposure. (File)

West Kelowna elementary school notes COVID-19 exposure

Shannon Lake Elementary was exposed to the virus Jan. 5–8

Interior Health has confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Shannon Lake Elementary in West Kelowna.

The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) stated in a Tuesday night (Jan. 12) release the affected individuals are self-isolating at home and Interior Health will follow up with anybody who was potentially exposed. SD23 notes the exposure dates as Jan. 5–8.

“If you are contacted by Interior Health, please follow their advice. If you are not contacted by Interior Health, it has been determined that your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19,” reads a letter to parents from the school district.

This is the second announcement of a COVID-19 exposure at an elementary school in West Kelowna in as many days. IH confirmed exposure Hudson Road Elementary on Jan. 11.

Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary, Kelowna Secondary and Rutland Secondary schools have also noted exposures since classes resumed last week.

Coronavirus

