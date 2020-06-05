West Kelowna emergency crews rescue injured mountain biker

The woman fell from her bike on a Smith Creek trail

A woman in her 30’s is being taken to hospital after falling off her bike on a trail in West Kelowna.

Emergency crews were called to the mountain bike trails, just after noon on Friday, in the Smith Creek area after reports of an injured biker.

Due to the area, first responders had to hike in and carry the woman off the trail by a stretcher.

It’s believed she may have a head injury.

