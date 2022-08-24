West Kelowna entrepreneur sets sights on city council

Garrett Millsap wants to bring an element of organization and common sense to council

A West Kelowna entrepreneur is making a bid for city council in October’s municipal elections.

In a statement, Okanagan native Garrett Millsap said he has worked for Fortune 500 companies, and added his most recent initiative is Rad Relish Co., a local farm-to-table food company.

Millsap has also served on the board of directors for the Kelowna Métis Association since 2017.

“My decision to run for city council stems from my unwavering dedication to this community,” said Millsap. “As someone who lives, works, and plays here, I want to create a sustainable and prosperous city not only for the incredible people in West Kelowna, but for those of my children’s generation, too.”

Millsap said he plans to bring an element of organization and common sense to the approach of council:

Ensuring affordability for families in West Kelowna (taxes, utilities, and recreational fees);

Efficiency at City Hall (cumbersome processes make it hard to get things done);

Public safety (appropriately sizing the police, fire, ambulance, and 24-hour-a-day bylaw enforcement);

Clean drinking water (ensuring West Kelowna’s new water treatment facility is world-class for future generations);

Infrastructure (roads, sidewalks, bike lanes, and drainage);

Parks and playgrounds with accessibility to all (developing park space that is not being utilized);

Sustainable development, and creating a city centre that will provide economic and cultural benefits for future generations.

His campaign website is Millsap for West Kelowna Council.

