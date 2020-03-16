West Kelowna facilities and programs could soon be cancelled due to COVID-19

Gord Milsom said his staff are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation daily

Facilities, events and programs in West Kelowna could soon be closed or cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Gord Milsom said his staff are monitoring the situation to see what cancellations should occur.

“As we know, the status of COVID-19 is changing daily and we must adhere to the health authority’s recommendation for social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Milsom in an open statement to West Kelowna residents.

“This means we are evaluating the operations of our facilities, and which programs and events should be postponed or cancelled.”

Milsom said the city will be expanding its live-streaming counsel services and online social media presence to keep residents up-to-date during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, West Kelowna chief administrative officer Paul Gipps said some city council meetings could be cancelled moving forward.

Milsom said West Kelowna council will receive an update from staff about the COVID-19 situation later on Monday, March 16.

To remain up-to-date on potential facility and program closures from COVID-19, you can visit the city’s website.

