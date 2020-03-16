West Kelowna facilities shut down due to COVID-19

The City of West Kelowna is closing public facilities and cancelling some municipal meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city said its seniors centre will be closing to the public on March 16, while the Okanagan Regional Library – West Kelowna Branch will also be closed to the public starting on March 17.
The city said it has also cancelled its economic development committee meeting for March 17.
On the flip side, the city said it’s Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre, Multi-Sport Dome, and three other facilities will remain open for the foreseeable future.
To remain up-to-date on all potential closures from COVID-19, you can visit the City of West Kelowna’s website.
