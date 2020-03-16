West Kelowna facilities shut down due to COVID-19

Seniors Centre and local library all set to be closed by Tuesday, March 17

(File photo)

The City of West Kelowna is closing public facilities and cancelling some municipal meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city said its seniors centre will be closing to the public on March 16, while the Okanagan Regional Library – West Kelowna Branch will also be closed to the public starting on March 17.

READ MORE: Kelowna residents continue to ‘panic shop’ over COVID-19 concerns

The city said it has also cancelled its economic development committee meeting for March 17.

On the flip side, the city said it’s Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre, Multi-Sport Dome, and three other facilities will remain open for the foreseeable future.

To remain up-to-date on all potential closures from COVID-19, you can visit the City of West Kelowna’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Borders, cases, bans: What you need to know about Canada and B.C.’s COVID-19 response
Next story
COVID-19: Former Green Party leader self-isolates, works from home, contemplates ukelele lessons

Just Posted

West Kelowna facilities shut down due to COVID-19

Seniors Centre and local library all set to be closed by Tuesday, March 17

Ski season at Big White comes to an early close due to COVID-19

Resort ceased its operations on March 16 for the remainder of the season

Crews rescue injured hiker at West Kelowna trail

West Kelowna crews responded to the call just after 2:00 p.m.

Central Okanagan Food Bank receives generous donation in time of need

Jillian Harris donated 240 pounds of food and baby basics on Mar. 16

COVID-19 beginning to take a toll on local business in Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna Association encourages Kelowna businesses to cancel events over 50 people

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

COVID-19: Former Green Party leader self-isolates, works from home, contemplates ukelele lessons

May is working remotely, calls for measure to help protect workers from economic effects of COVID-19

Food app services, post office workers urged to minimize contact with deliveries

Many services have brought in no-contact delivery

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

UPDATE: COVID concerns on high for Enderby man with cancer

Otherwise healthy 43 year old diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer

North Okanagan gyms sweat decision to close

A few facilities closing while others keeping fitness on track

Most Read