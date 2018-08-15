West Kelowna fall recreation programs released

There’s still plenty of summer left, but now is the perfect time to sign up for fall recreation programs offered by the City of West Kelowna and its recreation partners.

The fall 2018 Recreation Guide is now available and offers many opportunities for drop-in and registration-based programs at neighbourhoods throughout West Kelowna. With more than 70 pages of drop-in or registration based programs and activities, the guide has something for everyone. Go to www.westkelownacity.ca/recguide to check out the guide and register online, or call 778-797-8800.

New this fall, adults over the age of 65 can register for ActivAge and Choose to Move programs for free thanks to a grant from the BC Recreation and Parks Association and the Centre for Hip Health and Mobility. Parents looking for after-school programs or activities for their kids should check out the guide to see what’s happening at the Mount Boucherie Community, Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic and Webber Road Community Centres.

Get a copy of the guide and sign up at the Recreation and Culture Office, Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2760 Cameron Road at the Mount Boucherie Recreation Complex or go online to www.westkelowna.ca/recguide to register.

Copies may also be found in:

Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre at 3737 Old Okanagan Highway;

West Kelowna Municipal Hall at 2760 Cameron Road;

Webber Road Community Centre at 2829 Inverness Road; or,

Westbank Library at Westridge Shopping Centre, #31 – 2484 Main Street.

Call 778-797-8800 or email recreation@westkelownacity.ca for more information.

