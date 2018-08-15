Photo-Google

West Kelowna fall recreation programs released

Drop-in and registration-based programs will be offered

There’s still plenty of summer left, but now is the perfect time to sign up for fall recreation programs offered by the City of West Kelowna and its recreation partners.

The fall 2018 Recreation Guide is now available and offers many opportunities for drop-in and registration-based programs at neighbourhoods throughout West Kelowna. With more than 70 pages of drop-in or registration based programs and activities, the guide has something for everyone. Go to www.westkelownacity.ca/recguide to check out the guide and register online, or call 778-797-8800.

Related:West Kelowna looks to keep trucks off city roads

New this fall, adults over the age of 65 can register for ActivAge and Choose to Move programs for free thanks to a grant from the BC Recreation and Parks Association and the Centre for Hip Health and Mobility. Parents looking for after-school programs or activities for their kids should check out the guide to see what’s happening at the Mount Boucherie Community, Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic and Webber Road Community Centres.

Get a copy of the guide and sign up at the Recreation and Culture Office, Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2760 Cameron Road at the Mount Boucherie Recreation Complex or go online to www.westkelowna.ca/recguide to register.

Related: West Kelowna police search for owner of abandoned paddle boat

Copies may also be found in:

Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre at 3737 Old Okanagan Highway;

West Kelowna Municipal Hall at 2760 Cameron Road;

Webber Road Community Centre at 2829 Inverness Road; or,

Westbank Library at Westridge Shopping Centre, #31 – 2484 Main Street.

Call 778-797-8800 or email recreation@westkelownacity.ca for more information.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
TRU moves to outlaw cannabis use
Next story
Return of Indigenous carver puts Okanagan College back on cutting edge

Just Posted

45 people to be left on the streets after shelter’s closure, says nonprofit

Inn from the Cold is trying to house 45 residents after it’s closure in Kelowna

Updated: Man sent to hospital after fire starts on boat

Emergency crews are responding to a boat fire in a Kelowna home

Crews are working to contain the wildfire north of Okanagan Connector

Update: Aug. 15 Crews will continue to mop up and extend hose… Continue reading

Animal rights activists to protest Kelowna’s RibFest launch

Animal rights activists plan on sinking their teeth into an annual event they say is unethical and unhealthy.

Return of Indigenous carver puts Okanagan College back on cutting edge

Artist Darren McKenzie will return to teach his popular course on Indigenous carving in October

No growth on the Monashee Complex wildfires

Mabel Creek, Sugar Mountain and Harris Creek fires continue to burn near Lumby and Cherryville

Shuswap city’s panhandling bylaw put on hold after public hearing

Council allows time to pursue more compassionate solutions

B.C. not prepared for a Humboldt Broncos bus crash, group says

An air ambulance advocacy group wants an overhaul of B.C.’s emergency medical system in rural regions

UPDATE: Three new fires sparked in the South Okanagan- Similkameen

BC Wildfire Service is responding to a blaze off Olalla forest service road

Liberals look at creating federal holiday to mark legacy of residential schools

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde said day to recognize painful legacy would boost understanding

Mounties deployed to help B.C. communities affected by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to places particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

B.C. gangster charged after man allegedly beaten with a golf club

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

Increasing temperatures challenge crews on Snowy Mountain

The Snowy Mountain wildfire near Keremeos remains out-of-control

Most Read