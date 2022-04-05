West Kelowna Fire Chief Brolund honoured at city council

‘It’s really the people who support me who deserve it’

A humble Jason Brolund was honoured at West Kelowna council Tuesday (Apr. 5) for being awarded the Geoffrey Paynter Citizen of the Year by the Greater Westside Board of Trade last month.

The West Kelowna fire chief gave full credit to his entire team for his success and that of the department.

“It’s not just saying you’re part of the fire department, but doing your in the fire department,” said Brolund. “That’s things like food drives, fundraising, and out there coaching teams and groups of children in our community. These people are the citizens of the year.”

Brolund said with the community changing and they should know the department is there for them and watching out for them.

“Our fire department is changing and evolving along with it,” he said. “We’re making good plans. We’re learning from the experts. We’re looking at best practices in other communities, but we’re coming up with West Kelowna solutions for those challenges. Things like wildfires, flooding, climate change, and high-rise buildings.”

Brolund said he was grateful for accolades from council and staff.

“It’s truly my pleasure to be your fire chief. But it’s really the people who support me who deserve it.”

Brolund has been fire chief since 2015 when he took over from retired chief Wayne Schnitzler. Brolund was the Regional Emergency Program Coordinator for the Central Okanagan before that and was also a deputy chief for the Kelowna Fire Department.

