West Kelowna fire chief downplays fear of fire bug

Conceding recent fires in area appear deliberately set, they don’t seem related says Jason Brolund

Kelowna firefighters put the finishing touches on extinguishing one of several small grass fires in the Munson’s Pond area of Kelowna earlier this week. —Image: Carmen Weld/Black Press Digital

Despite several small, apparently deliberately lit fires in West Kelowna and Kelowna in recent days, West Kelowna’s fire chief is downplaying assumptions there’s a fire-bug on the loose.

Jason Brolund, whose firefighters responded to six small blazes set along a walking trail on Mt. Boucherie Monday, and then again to a grass fire late Wednesday night in the Campbell Road area of Casa Loma, said those two incidents and one where several small fires appear to have been deliberately set in the Munson’s Pond area of Kelowna this week do not appear related.

“At this point we have nothing to link them all,” said Brolund.

But he added he is concerned about any fires being deliberately set in the community.

On Monday, West Kelowna Fire Rescue was inundated with calls after several plumes of smoke were seen over Mt. Boucherie.

Police briefly apprehended a man at the scene but said he was later released without charge. The RCMP is asking four hikers seen in the area to come forward as they have have information.

Earlier this week there were several reports of small fires in the Munson’s Pond area of Kelowna and firefighters had to put out three at one time on Wednesday afternoon.

Later that night, a grass fire described as being 50 feet by 50 feet, spread into a nearby large pine tree in an orchard in the Campbell Road area of Casa Loma in West Kelowna before firefighters arrived on scene and quickly extinguished it. A total of 11 firefighters using equipment from three different West Kelowna fire halls was used.

Three homes in the immediate area were protected by firefighters during the effort to douse the blaze. No damage to the any of the homes, and no injuries, were reported.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation and fire investigators were on scene Thursday.

“We are concerned about these fires,” said Brolund, saying it’s clear they were human caused.

