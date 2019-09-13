(File photo)

West Kelowna fire crews, RCMP respond to late-night incident near Okanagan Lake

Emergency crews were called to the Bear Creek Provincial Park area around 11:45 Thursday night

The West Kelowna Fire Department receieved a late call last night for a possible marine rescue on Okanagan Lake.

Crews responded to the calls around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

“Our crews were called to support the RCMP,” said West Kelowna fire cheif Jason Brolund.

Brolund couldn’t offer any further details but said that West Kelowna fire crews were no longer on scene. No new information has been made available as of Friday morning as the Kelowna RCMP investigation is ongoing.

