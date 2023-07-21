West Kelowna Fire Service. (Black Press file photo)

Smoking materials to blame for 1 of 3 grass fires along Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Discarded smoking materials are to blame for one of three grass fires along Highway 97 in West Kelowna Friday (July 21) morning.

As West Kelowna Fire (WKFR) crews were dealing with one fire near Daimler Drive just after 6:30 a.m., two more were spotted in the grass along the highway.

“The first due engine did a great job staying mobile, getting initial knockdown of these fires with support by an additional engine company to assist with complete extinguishment,” said Chad Gartrell, deputy chief.

WKFR investigators determined that lit smokers’ materials were found at one of the sites.

“This is a stark reminder of the extreme drought conditions and ease of ignition these cured grassland fuels have currently within the community and the valley as a whole,” added Gartell.

WKFR reminds the public to ensure smoking materials are extinguished in an appropriate receptacle to help prevent these types of incidents.

