West Kelowna fire crews douse early morning garage fire

The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. on April 2

West Kelowna Fire Rescue had an early morning start after crews received reports of a garage fire.

The department said the call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Regal Road. When crews arrived, they found a late-model pickup truck on the driveway.

The fire was quickly knocked down but the truck was a total loss. West Kelowna assistant fire chief Brent Watson said the garage suffered significant fire and heat damage.

“The house itself, however, was saved, with only minor smoke damage,” he said.

“The house was not occupied at the time of the fire.”

Watson added the fire is suspicious and the RCMP is now investigating.

