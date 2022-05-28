(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)

West Kelowna fire department hosts FireSmart Family Day

The event gave families the chance to learn about fire safety

It was a beautiful, sunny day for kids and families to learn about fire safety at FireSmart Family Day.

The event, hosted by the West Kelowna Fire Department, provided families with a chance to educate themselves about fire hazards, safety, wildfires, and more with wildfire season just around the corner.

Kids got the chance to explore inside a fire truck and how to use a fire hose to take down a blaze. They also got the chance to meet Sparky the fire dog and local fire fighters.

Fire Hall 31 on Old Okanagan Highway hosted the event.

