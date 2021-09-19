West Kelowna fire department investigating suspicious fire near Lakeview Lodge

No cause of the fire has been determined at this time

West Kelowna fire department is investigating a suspicious fire that happened near Lakeview Lodge on Sunday morning, Sept. 19.

The fire happened at a grassy area near an open, undeveloped property near the lodge. The grass caught on fire and spread to Lakeview Lodge’s fence line. The fire is believed to be suspicious and the fire department is investigating the incident. No cause of the fire has been determined at this time.

“The property is frequented by homeless people, and there was a melted tent next to the fence,” said Captain Conan McCarthy. “It is suspicious in nature, but unknown causes at this time.”

