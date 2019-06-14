Photo: West Kelowna Fire Rescue Facebook

West Kelowna Fire Rescue dedicates $25,000 for community FireSmart encouragement

They hope to encourage private property owners to protect their neighbourhoods

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) is pushing fire mitigation in neighbourhoods across the city.

With a pilot program funding of $25,000, WKFR looks to encourage private property owners protect properties and communities by helping subsidize the costs of making properties FireSmart.

FireSmart homes and neighbourhoods allow firefighters to concentrate on fighting wildfires and protecting the communities. Neighbourhoods and local housing complexes get recognized for their FireSmart Canada Community Status, and WKFR hopes to encourage more West Kelowna residents with the additional $25,000.

The $25,000 will go towards innovative solutions to help home-owners work to improve the serviceability of their homes in the case of a wildfire.

  • $2,000 towards offsetting tipping fees at the Westside Transfer Station for private property owners who have completed mitigation works as per the FireSmart guidelines.
  • $5,000 towards providing collection bins or chipping services at the neighbourhood level for residents to deposit materials from mitigation activities on private properties.
  • $5,000 towards completing mitigation works on a ‘FireSmart Demonstration Property’ that will serve as an example to promote mitigation activities.
  • $10,000 towards providing $500 grants to private property owners who undertake larger scale activities to improve their properties as per FireSmart guidelines.
  • $3,000 towards advertising and providing promotional materials related to the initiatives above.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue will assess and approve all projects. More information can be directed to WKFR at 778-797-3200 or with emails at wkfr.admin@westkelownacity.ca.

