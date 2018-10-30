photo:contributed

West Kelowna Fire Rescue installs smoke alarms in West Bank First Nation homes

A test showed that 58 per cent of homes visited did not have a smoke alarm present

West Kelowna Fire Rescue and Westbank First Nation personnel went door to door last week for this year’s Fire Prevention Week Campaign, “Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware. Fire Can Happen Anywhere!” Fire personnel visited 65 residences in a mobile home community ensuring residents had working smoke alarms and discussed the importance of developing and practicing a home escape plan.

The results of this initiative showed that of the homes visited, 58 per cent did not have a smoke alarm present, or had alarms that were either not working or expired. For those homes without protection, fire personnel installed maintenance free 10 year smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at no cost to the resident.

Home fires today can burn faster than ever. From the time the smoke alarm sounds, occupants have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely. Knowing how to use that time wisely takes planning and practice. A home escape plan includes working smoke alarms on every level of the home, in close proximity to all sleeping areas. It also includes two ways out of every room; usually a door and a window with a clear path to an outside meeting place located a safe distance from the home.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue, serving the City of West Kelowna and West Bank First Nation, is committed to ensuring all residents are protected by a working smoke alarm.

If you are unsure of the status of your smoke alarms, we can help. Please contact West Kelowna Fire Rescue at 778-797-3200.

Most Read