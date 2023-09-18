West Kelowna Fire Rescue seeking new recruits

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) is recruiting paid on-call firefighters.

Online applications are being accepted until Oct. 15 and training for successful candidates will begin in January 2024.

Previous firefighting experience is not required as successful applicants will undergo a nine-month training program, along with on the job experience.

An in-person Information session is scheduled for Wednesday, Sep. 27, starting at 6 p.m. at Glenrosa Firehall Station #34 (3399 Gates Road).

Requirements:

Nineteen years of age or older;

Grade 12 education or equivalent;

Be a resident of the City of West Kelowna or Westbank First Nation;

Physically fit and have a doctor’s consent to participate in fitness testing;

Valid Class 5 B.C. driver’s licence with no more than six points and no prohibitions or suspensions in the past three years;

Police information check with vulnerable sector;

Able to attend training sessions on weekday evenings and weekends;

A current EMA licence and NFPA 1001 certification is an asset.

More information is also available on the City of West Kelowna website.

WKFR provides emergency response, fire prevention, protection and rescue services for the city, and Westbank First Nation.

The department also partners with fire and rescue services in other jurisdictions to help with regional, provincial and national emergencies.

