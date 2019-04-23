West Kelowna fire under control

A fire broke out just above Bear Creek Provincial Park Monday

The approximate location of the fire above Bear Creek Provincial Park. Photo: Google Maps

A fire in West Kelowna was reported and quickly put under control by BC Wildfire Services.

A small 10 metre by 10 metre fire was reported on Monday, and response officers were quick to stop any more of the blaze.

“Three personnel were out there this morning,” said fire information officer Hannah Swift.

“The fire is under control.”

Small fire just above #WestKelowna's Break Creek Park is under control. pic.twitter.com/BtSKhdP8Vr — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) April 23, 2019

There was no damage to any roads or structures in the area, and the fire is suspected to be human-caused.

