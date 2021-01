The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. Monday

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

Emergency crews have left the Glenrosa area after they were unable to find the location of the crash or the reported ATV rider.

Three fire departments are responding to the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna after a report of an ATV crash.

The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m., Monday off of McIver Road.

It’s believed someone may have fallen into a ravine in the Powers Creek area.

