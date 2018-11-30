West Kelowna firefighters hold food drive for Christmas season

The food drive for the community food bank will be held Dec. 4 and 5

The holidays are a time of great need for West Kelowna’s food bank and the thousands of non-perishable items collected by West Kelowna Fire Rescue during the Christmas season can keep the shelves full right through winter.

West Kelowna Firefighters are volunteering their time to go door to door throughout the community collecting donations for the Okanagan Community Food Bank:

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 6 to 9 p.m.

Watch for firefighters in your neighbourhood to make your donation. Donations for the Okanagan Community Food Bank can also be dropped off at Fire Station No. 31, 3651 Old Okanagan Highway, or Fire Station No. 32, 2708 Olalla Road at any time.

