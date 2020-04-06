West Kelowna firefighters knockdown RV fire

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. on Ross Road in West Kelowna on April 6

West Kelowna fire crews responded to a fire in an RV home on Ross Road shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 5.

Crews from the Lakeview Heights Station quickly arrived on the scene and put out the fire. Other crews from Westbank, Rose Valley and Glenrosa stations stood by to provide assistance if required.

Fortunately, there was no one inside, but the unit sustained enough damage to be deemed uninhabitable. The residents will be staying with friends for the time being.

READ MORE: COVID-19: More infected passengers on planes flying to and from Okanagan and Kamloops airports

According to West Kelowna Fire, an investigation found that the fire was accidental, possibly due to an overheated electrical appliance.

“WKFR reminds members of the public to be mindful of physical distancing, even during emergency situations,” said West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund.

“It is critical that firefighters are given extra space to get their job done. The public is respectfully asked to stay well away from emergency responders as they approach and work at fire scenes. This is for everyone’s safety and to ensure that firefighters stay healthy to continue to protect the community.”

READ MORE: B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter