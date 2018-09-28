Dave Ogilvie

West Kelowna firefighters put out truck fire

The truck burned in the parking lot of CIBC

The West Kelowna fire department was on scene of a pickup truck fire today at about 2:20 p.m.

The truck caught fire in the parking lot of CIBC at Louie Drive and Elk Road.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
