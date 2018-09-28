West Kelowna firefighters put out truck fire

The West Kelowna fire department was on scene of a pickup truck fire today at about 2:20 p.m.
The truck caught fire in the parking lot of CIBC at Louie Drive and Elk Road.
edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
The truck burned in the parking lot of CIBC
The West Kelowna fire department was on scene of a pickup truck fire today at about 2:20 p.m.
The truck caught fire in the parking lot of CIBC at Louie Drive and Elk Road.
edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Operation Darkness Falls results in arrest of prolific dark net Fentanyl vendors, including one from Kelowna.
Denise Horvath-Allan still pursues answers to her son’s disappearance 30 years ago
Together this community raised $750,000
They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.
U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be on his best behaviour Friday
Hurt bird in Vernon captured and sent to B.C. Wildlife Park for assessment, recovery
Review follows investigation of inappropriate Twitter messages sent by former police chief
Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.
After 13 years in business, Club Penguin will soon be “sunsetting.”
They say Kelowna remains a haven for real estate development and investment
Denise Horvath-Allan still pursues answers to her son’s disappearance 30 years ago
Mr. No-trash recycles everything, even takes neighbours’ composts to public works
Challenger Tom Dyas accuses Mayor Colin Basran of using city water issue for ‘personal political gain’
Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford traded vastly different versions of their high school days
They will face off for redemption on Friday night