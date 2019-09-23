A memorial plaque commemorating all of the firefighters in Canada and the United States who’ve lost their lives while on duty. (Submitted)

West Kelowna firefighters remember lives lost in Colorado Springs

West Kelowna firefighters attend tribute ceremony in Colorado Springs to remember lives lost

West Kelowna firefighters attended the 33rd annual IAFF Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Colorado Springs, Colorado this past Saturday to pay their respect for firefighters who have lost their lives on the line of duty.

Two-hundred and fifty firefighters were added to the list this year from Canada and the United States, including former West Kelowna resident Captain Troy Russell who served as captain for West Kelowna Fire and Rescue for 20 years.

Russell was an iconic face in the Kelowna firefighting scene, with flags at city hall, municipal services and all West Kelowna Fire Rescue stations flying at half-mast following his passing last September at the age of 53.

Attendees at the event also included members of Russell’s family who turned up to pay their respects.

In total, approximately 6,000 people attended to watch the ceremony as firefighters’ names were added to the black stone walls at the city’s Memorial Park.

Connor Trembley
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
West Kelowna firefighters remember lives lost in Colorado Springs

