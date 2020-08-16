West Kelowna Fire Rescue members (right) bring an injured hiker to a waiting ambulance from the trail at East Boundary Road and Riesling Place Sunday, Aug. 16, just before 12 p.m. (Photo submitted)

West Kelowna firefighters rescue injured hiker

Fire rescue, BC Ambulance called to trail near Riesling Place shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16

West Kelowna Fire Rescue put the rescue into their name Sunday morning.

Firefighters and BC Ambulance crew helped rescue a woman with an ankle injury shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, from a trail at East Boundary Road and Reisling Place.

The woman was located about 1o0 metres off the trail, taken by crews on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

The severity of the injury is not known.

