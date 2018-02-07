West Kelowna flasher sentenced to one more day

A man who pleaded guilty to exposing himself to children sentenced

A man who pleaded guilty to exposing himself to children while at the family change-room of the Johnson Bentley pool in 2017 was sentenced earlier this week to one more day in jail.

Joseph Drew Perkins has been in custody for much of the last year days so with pre-trial custody taken into account, he was left with only one day of a six month sentence left to serve.

Perkins, who has a number of convictions from crimes across B.C., earned the attention of Johnson Bentley Aquatic Centre staff at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 2017, RCMP said at the time.

“Staff of the facility were quick to call the police, which allowed our officers to make an arrest before others could be further victimized,” said Staff Sgt. Lesli Roseberry in a press release, asking for witnesses.

Perkins didn’t offer his name to police officers at the time and was identified through fingerprints.

