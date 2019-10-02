West Kelowna gas pipe relocation impacts local facilities

Two public parks and a boat launch are being impacted by the construction

Multiple facilities are being impacted by the gas pipe relocation work along Gellatly Road (Photo courtesy of City of West Kelowna)

West Kelowna residents might notice some delays and closures at local facilities along Gellatly Road this week due to the relocation of a gas pipe.

According to the City of West Kelowna, two local parks and a boat marina will be impacted by the relocation of the pipe.

READ MORE: West Kelowna moves to protect bridge from fast moving, rising creek.

Gellatly Road Boat Launch will be closed until tomorrow (Oct. 3) with one boat lane remaining closed at the facility until October 4. Due to the closure, the city is asking residents with smaller vessels to use the Dupuis Boat Launch off Casa Loma Road.

Other facilities impacted by the project include Willow Point Park, which will be closed until either tomorrow or Friday.

Powers Point Park was initially closed as well, however it reopened yesterday.

The city said the project is necessary to help prepare for the replacement of the 50-year-old Gellatly Road Bridge in the near future.

Public consultation work on the final design of the bridge will occur later this fall.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.