West Kelowna gets more firefighting power

10 new recruits have officially been placed on the city’s roster

West Kelowna officially has ten more firefighters (Photo courtesy of City of West Kelowna)

The City of West Kelowna officially has more firefighting power.

Ten new firefighters have been added to the city’s roster after trainees recently completed a six-week training course that started in early September.

During the course, participants were trained in technical rescue, firefighting safety and survival and three other courses.

For the first time ever, the Lakeview Heights Fire Statsion #32 will be staffed around the clock with the help of the new recruits.

In addition, the city said there will be less fatigue now for firefighter as the amount of overtime they have to endure will be dramatically reduced.

The firefighters will now be placed on assigned shifts as they continue and finish their training in the coming months.

