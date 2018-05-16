West Kelowna gets ready for rising lake

The City of West Kelowna will be undertaking a number of initiatives along its waterfront to protect public infrastructure from the anticipated rise of the Okanagan Lake level.

Property owners who were affected by last year’s lake flooding should install protection to the same level as last year in an abundance of caution.

“The City has prioritized key public infrastructure that could be impacted if Okanagan Lake rises to the same level as last year and will begin installing protections immediately,” reads a press release from the city.

“One of the top priority areas in West Kelowna is Green Bay and crews will begin installing a dam at the canal entrance in an effort to keep rising water from damaging sewer, water service, road and electrical infrastructure. Other areas of concern include public parks and infrastructure in the Pritchard, Casa Loma, Gellatly Bay and Whitworth Road areas.”

Residents and visitors may see City crews installing bladder dams, gabion barriers, sand bag walls and more in an effort to protect public property from flood damage.

READ MORE: LAKE LEVEL TO REACH FULL POOL FRIDAY

Private property owners are responsible for protection of their property. Waterfront residents are encouraged to install protective measures and secure docks and other marine infrastructure.

Sand and sandbags have been made available for the public in the following locations:

Casa Loma pump house – 2606 Casa Loma Road

Casa Loma dock – between 2711 and 2717 Casa Loma Road

Falcon Park – between 1339 and 1343 Green Bay Road

Osprey Park – 1430 Green Bay Road

Hitchner Road – 4081 Hitchner Road

Pritchard Park on Pritchard Drive

West Kelowna Yacht Club – 4111 Gellatly Road

Beechnut Park – adjacent to 2407 Whitworth Road

The City is also installing signage at sand/sandbag locations indicating the correct way to build a sandbag wall to protect property from flood. This information, courtesy Emergency Management BC, is available at this link.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, activated to support emergency response to 2018 freshet, is indicating that higher than normal snowpack levels, warm temperatures and predicted rainfall have contributed to an elevated risk to flooding on Okanagan Lake.

Members of the public who wish to keep informed are encouraged to sign up for email notification from www.cordemergency.ca and www.westkelownacity.ca.

