West Kelowna gets Westside Wine Trail ready for busy summer

City crews are giving Boucherie Road some TLC in anticipation of tourists

With summer on the horizon, West Kelowna is making sure the Westside Wine Trail is looking its best.

The city is closing Boucherie Road between Hayman and Stuart roads on Tuesday (June 1) from 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. as crews prepare the Wine Trail’s entrance for the arrival of tourists.

Crews will install hanging flower baskets, perform electrical maintenance on street lights, clean catch basins, test and repair irrigation lines, mow, weed and power wash.

The road will be fully closed, including sidewalks and bike lanes. Access will still be available to residents of the area, buses, transit users and emergency vehicles.

A detour will be available via Highway 97 and Hudson Road or Hayman and Stuart.

