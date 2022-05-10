Wine route on Boucherie Road is getting a spring cleaning. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)

West Kelowna getting wine route ready for the season

Cleaning and repairs being done on Boucherie Road between Hayman and Stuart roads

West Kelowna’s picturesque wine route is getting a spring cleaning.

City crews will close Boucherie Road between Hayman and Stuart Roads, from 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday (May 12) to conduct the first of two phases of start-of-season maintenance.

Phase 1 will see catch basins and medians cleaned up, signs and streetlights repaired, retaining walls washed, streets swept, and irrigation lines tested and tweaked. The work requires a full closure of the road, bike lanes, and sidewalks to motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles, residents living within the immediate area, buses, and transit users. Motorists are asked to slow down and watch for crews working street side Thursday night between Stuart and Hudson Roads. Drivers are also asked to follow traffic control signs and travel at posted speed limits in and around work zones

Phase 2 will require an additional short-term closure for the installation of flower baskets, additional streetlights, and irrigation maintenance at a later date.

