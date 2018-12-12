photo: contributed Arielle Findlater with lobby partner Sage Stobbe and Dan Albas MP Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

West Kelowna girl takes aim at Type 1 diabetes

Arielle Findlater took a trip to Parliament to lobby for Type 1 diabetes

Arielle Findlater wants a cure for Type 1 diabetes and she even went to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to lobby MPs for support to meet that aim.

The 12-year-old West Kelowna girl was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes Sept. 26 2013, when she was seven. Five years later, she has become used to the routine finger pricks she does daily to test her blood sugar. The only thing diabetes holds the young musician and advocate back from is playing the guitar. Her fingers are too sensitive to hold the strings but she still loves to play the ukulele she won from a contest at Big White Ski Resort.

The granddaughter of former West Kelowna Mayor and now Coun. Doug Findlater is no shrinking violet.

“Arielle is a very confident 12-year-old and could handle a press conference if need be, there is no shyness there,” said her father, Dave Findlater.

READ ALSO: West Kelowna Warriors coach is youngest in the league

Arielle and her family are hopeful that during her lifetime she will be able to speak of her diabetes in past tense.

The young advocate was one of 28 young people picked from across Canada to take part in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s Kids for a Cure Lobby Day at the end of October. They had more than 90 meetings with over 100 members of Parliament and ministers of health and national revenue.

There were also a dozen senators in attendance.

They were asking for support for the foundation’s recommendations that included amending the Income Tax Act, making it an eligible activity for a disability tax credit, a national registry for Type 1 diabetes patients, new funding for research and to find a cure, prevention and treatment.

READ ALSO: West Kelowna Council writes cheque for West Kelowna Shelter Society

There is no history of diabetes in her family. Findlater has become a local celebrity in West Kelowna, from singing the national anthem at hockey games, her grandfather and walking the JDRF walk each year.

When Arielle found out she was going to speak at Parliament she says she couldn’t control her excitement.

“We got the phone call and I knocked the air out of my dad hugging him,” she said.

The father-daughter duo applied on the last day of the application window and were unsure if they would have the opportunity to participate.

Arielle says she was ready to pack right away, even though the trip was a few months away.

“I was super excited and I don’t usually get nervous because I do a lot of public speaking and stuff and I am really talkative and I am not afraid to talk and meet new people,” said Arielle.

She said she has several friends that have diabetes and hopes that they can all be cured from the disease in the future.

JRDF explains that Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease where a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin that allows people to get energy from food. Its triggers are not entirely known. More than 30,000 Canadians live with Type 1 diabetes and the rate amongst children under the age of 14 is estimated to increase by three per cent world wide. The life expectancy of people with Type 1 diabetes can be shortened as much as 15 years.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Arielle Findlater with lobby partner Sage Stobbe and leader of the Green Party Elizabeth May photo: contributed

Previous story
Kelowna airport advises travellers to plan ahead this holiday season

Just Posted

Kelowna airport advises travellers to plan ahead this holiday season

YLW is expecting more than 100,000 passengers to move through the terminal over next three weeks

West Kelowna girl takes aim at Type 1 diabetes

Arielle Findlater took a trip to Parliament to lobby for Type 1 diabetes

Lawrence Nagy ready for new role as Sun GM

The Sun legend aims to bring the basics back to football club

Rockets begin road trip with a win

Rockets defeated Kootenay on Tuesday night 3-1

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Your morning news in 90: Dec. 12, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Enderby florist pick of B.C.’s crop

Crocus Floral Design earns wedding award for second year in a row, also several Okanagan finalists

Man caught on camera allegedly trying to defraud ICBC

Auto-insurer warns B.C. drivers to record info after crashes

Girl, 6, lured from elementary school, sexually assaulted: Vancouver police

Police are seeking dashcam footage from nearby Sexsmith Elementary School in South Vancouver

B.C. Liberals call for outside audit of Speaker’s office, NDP refuses

Auditor General implicated in Darryl Plecas accusations of impropriety

Three victims of ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest suing Alpine Canada

The victims are also seeking $150,000 each in punitive damages

B.C. pair denied stay of extradition for honour killing in India

Two facing charges in India from 2000

Trudeau names four new senators, filling every seat in the Senate

Trudeau has appointed 49 senators since becoming prime minister and will have the chance to appoint more in 2019

B.C. member of parliament takes feds to task on opioid crisis

‘Too many families are tragically losing parents, siblings and children to the opioid crisis.’

Most Read