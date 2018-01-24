West Kelowna going public with its 2018 budget

West Kelowna council wants to talk budget with its constituents.

The council will host its annual budget open house next week to provide information and gather input from the public on now that it has a provisional budget that includes a 2.58 per cent property tax increase.

The open house will be held Jan. 31 at the Westbank library branch in the Westridge Shopping Centre on Main Street in Westbank from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Members of West Kelowna council and city staff will be on hand to review the provisional budget and talk about the 2018-2027 financial plan, as well as explain city plans to spend tax dollars and what big ticket capital projects are in the works this year.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.