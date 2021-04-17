West Kelowna home damaged in overnight fire

The cause of the fire is undetermined and has been deemed unsuspicious

A West Kelowna home was damaged in a fire that occurred overnight on Saturday (April 17).

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) was called to the 2600 block of Boucherie Road for a single-family home structure fire. The fire started at the home’s sundeck and extended into the deck roof, the home’s attic space and main living area.

The family occupying the house was present when the fire started, but no residents or pets were harmed. Due to extensive damage, WKFR said that the cause of the fire is undetermined and has been deemed unsuspicious.

