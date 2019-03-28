File photo. File photo.

West Kelowna Homesense grand opening coming April 9

One Of Canada’s largest off-price retailers opens on the Westside

West Kelowna will soon welcome the opening of the HomeSense store that’s been in development since October 2018.

The HomeSense store, located on Carrington Road, will open April 9, and offer 15,000 square feet of home decor and furniture shopping.

“We are very excited about the grand opening of our new location in West Kelowna,” says Tamara Robbins Griffith with HomeSense.

“The HomeSense West Kelowna store will provide our customers who live and work in the area with the convenience, value, quality and brand name selection that HomeSense is known for. With new items arriving in-store daily, the store will offer shoppers an exciting destination with irresistible finds at exceptional prices.”

READ MORE: West Kelowna to get a HomeSense store

READ MORE: HomeSense comes to another Okanagan city

The grand opening will take place at 8 a.m. April 9, and have regular store hours starting afterwards.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Just Posted

West Kelowna Homesense grand opening coming April 9

One Of Canada’s largest off-price retailers opens on the Westside

Okanagan Eats Food Show comes to fest in Kelowna

The two-day event will be held April 26 to 27

BC SPCA looking at Okanagan for wildlife rehab centre

Community support is needed to get the project going

Crown-Indigenous relations federal minister to stop in Peachland

Carolyn Bennett and Mayor Cindy Fortin will highlight the 2019 federal budget investments

Suspected street racers hit woman, daughters driving on Kelowna highway

A Lake Country resident was hit by a car along Highway 97

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

VIDEO: Summerland Skatepark now open

New facility cost around $600,000

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

Federal cabinet minister visits Shuswap to share budget perks for seniors

MP Carla Qualtrough met with Sunnybrae seniors, toured disability support group’s premises

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

Community champions lauded for work with Syrian refugees in Okanagan

“We are helping human beings in total distress.”

Most Read