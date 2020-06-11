West Kelowna indoor pools not opening for the summer

Physical distancing requirements are difficult to meet in indoor aquatic centres

The City of West Kelowna is slowly reopening facilities and services, as well as its offices following the shutdown of services due to the pandemic.

Playgrounds, tennis and pickleball courts are now open, as well as a portion of Jim Lind Arena. Other facilities are set to open following the city’s phased-in approach.

According to the city’s parks, recreation and culture manager Bob Kusch, indoor aquatic facilities may not open until early fall.

During a Tuesday city council meeting, councillor Carol Zanon was the first to inquire about swimming pools and how physical distancing would work once open.

Kusch said the Royal Life Saving Society was asked to present guidelines on how to reopen aquatic centres.

“(Royal Life) has recommended the opening of outdoor aquatic facilities. So neighbourhood pools and things like that (sic). Unfortunately, we don’t have any of those in West Kelowna,” he said.

“However, they’ve said not indoor (pools) at this time.”

He said the department anticipates that indoor aquatic centres will be permitted to reopen in September, especially if there are no new cases of COVID-19.

Kusch added his department is still working on when the city’s outdoor spray parks could open and are looking at a tentative date in July.

