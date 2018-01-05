Area roads are expected to be slick with the arrival of freezing rain.—Image: Drive BC

West Kelowna issues warning about slippery roads

Drivers asked to use extreme caution as forecast calls for freezing rain

West Kelowna residents are being asked to use extreme caution when travelling on local roads as changing weather may create slippery conditions.

The city of West Kelowna says with the forecast of possible freezing rain coupled with rain and snow mix on top of the existing compact snow on many local and collector roads in West Kelowna, means road conditions could change rapidly over the next few days.

Drive BC has put in travel advisory for both Highway 33 and 97 around the Central Okanagan.

On Highway 33, freezing rain is expected between Kelowna and McCullough Road while freezing rain is being called for on Highway 97 in both directions between Osoyoos and Vernon.

In West Kelowna, the city’s roads crews are responding to these changing conditions applying de-icing materials. This is done in the same priority as for snow removal.

· Priority 1: Arterial and collector roads, transit routes and roads with steep grades

· Priority 2: School zones and/or school bus routes; town centres and population centres

· Priority 3: All other local and rural roads

During a persistent weather event, priority 1 roads may need continuous attention, which could mean a delay in clearing priority 2 and 3 roads.

The public is also being asked to help keep fire hydrants clear of ice and snow.

The city says every second counts when fire crews are called into action and a concealed or difficult to access hydrant could impede emergency response.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is encouraging residents to help prepare for an emergency by keeping fire hydrants clear of snow and debris. Owners of homes and businesses with fire hydrants adjacent to their property are asked to remove snow and ice from the hydrant itself and clear at least a two-foot area around the hydrant for easy access.

