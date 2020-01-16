The multi-sport centre opened back in November (Photo courtesy of City of West Kelowna)

West Kelowna looks for sponsorship name for new multi-sport centre

City is looking for minimum five-year, $75,000 agreement from potential sponsor

City of West Kelowna councillors approved a motion on Tuesday night to begin looking for a sponsorship name for its new multi-sport centre.

The $4.1 million facility was unveiled to the public last November and features an indoor turf sports field.

READ MORE: Rates revealed for new West Kelowna sports dome

The city is looking for a minimum five-year, $75,000 agreement for sponsorship rights to the facility.

During a council meeting on Tuesday night, Councillor Rick De Jong said the bidding process would have to be advertised right so the city could get the biggest bang for its buck.

“This will take some personal footwork to stir up the interest a little bit,” said De Jong.

“Promoting this will have to go beyond a story in the newspaper, it has to have a self-pitch with it.”

Royal LePage is currently the only business who sponsors a city building. The business currently sponsors Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna for $40,000 a year.

City staff will now investigate the criteria of the sponsorship bidding process and will report back to council at a later date.

