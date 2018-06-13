West Kelowna looks to better housing for farm workers

Council Members want to ‘come into the 21 Century’ with taking care of temporary workers

West Kelowna city council advanced to second hearing an amendment to the bylaws addressing temporary agricultural worker housing, and it will be open for debate at the next public hearing.

Nancy Henderson, general manager of development services, and Dallas Clowes, senior planner city of West Kelowna, stood before council to ensure better living standards for temporary agricultural worker housing to ensure that the new housing have proper washrooms, showers and kitches for workers living in tents and vehicles.

Related:West Kelowna wants public input on farm worker housing

They also proposed to raise the fine for infractions of the new regulations from $500 to $1,000 which is the maximum fine permited which will be put in affect in August.

“I think this is something we do need to do and it’s time to come into the 21 century,” Mayor Findlater said. “We are a community that has a lot of agriculture, we are a pro agriculture council.”

However, in the ammendment to the bylaw, they want to ensure the housing created and updated is for the temporary workers and not given to farm workers by restricting the stay in the housing for working to be eight months and the possibility of changing it to 10 months out of the year which has recieved mixed reactions from council as to how the bylaws will be enforced.

Coun. Bryden Winsby voiced his concern about the enforcement of the new amendments to the bylaws.

“The enforcement and inspection by whom? Is this complaint driven?” Coun. Winsby said. Expressing his worry that procedural checks over time would eliminate several possible complaints in the future.

Related:Large farm worker housing plan set for approval

Due to staff resources and maagement there is no ability to enforce through procedural checks currently at the time.

The development of a regional standard and community delegation to West Kelowna Council was made in Aug. 2017 to review the regulations regarding temporary worker housing due to infractions and illegal occurances according to the council agenda. Meetings with local land owners were held in in January to recieve feedback and a survey was also put to the general community to get their feedback earlier this year.

According to the city’s 2011 Agricultural plan finding adequate seasonal labour is a problem for farmers as well as seasonal housing. The location of the agricultural housing is set to be on parts of the farm itself to minimize the impact on operations.

“If this stops a farmer from thinking that a garden hose in the back of the shed qualifies as a shower for their migrant workers it has done it’s job in my mind,” Coun. Rick de Jong said.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.