West Kelowna man accused in shooting to face jury in September

A West Kelowna man charged in a high profile 2016 shooting will be on trial over two weeks in September.

Charles William Maskell, 59, will face a jury on a number of charges, including attempted murder for a criminal organization, aggravated assault and unlawfully discharging a firearm starting Sept.24.

Charges stem from a West Kelowna shooting from Dec. 2, 2016 that left a man critically injured.

Maskell, along with another unidentified 33-year-old man, were arrested.

Upon searching the home after the incident, Mounties say they found evidence of the shooting and evidence suggesting the home was being used in the trafficking of illicit drugs, including suspected cocaine and GHB.