West Kelowna man accused of trying to kill his mom pleads guilty to assault

Kevin Barrett entered a surprise guilty plea to the lesser charge of aggravated assault on Tuesday morning

A West Kelowna man accused of attempting to kill his mother entered an impromptu guilty plea to a lesser charge on Tuesday (Jan. 26).

In the midst of the attempted murder trial which was set to continue throughout the week, Kevin Barrett surprised the court by entering a late guilty plea to the lesser charge he was facing of aggravated assault for severely beating his mother Eleanor Holmes and leaving her on the side of a forest service road outside West Kelowna in April 2019.

The Crown is seeking an eight- to nine-year sentence, which defence lawyer Jordan Watt said was harsh, unreasonable and disproportionate to the offence committed.

Watt mentioned Crown counsel Patricia O’Neal’s characterization of Barrett as having a lengthy record of violence was incorrect, stating Barrett has three prior violent offences, the oldest of which dates back 26 years. His criminal record largely consists of mischief and order breaches, Watt told the court.

After Barrett’s guilty plea, the court moved into sentencing proceedings, which are set to continue for the rest of the day.

More to come.

