West Kelowna man arrested twice in six days after alleged back-to-back vehicle thefts

Two arrests in six days for one West Kelowna man has resulted in a series of criminal charges.

Thirty-one-year-old Bryce Williamson is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possessing a controlled substance, possessing stolen property, driving while prohibited, failing to comply with a release order, and breach of probation.

Williamson was arrested in Kelowna without incident on Oct. 3 after driving a vehicle that was reported stolen. At the time, RCMP discovered he was a prohibited driver. After being released on conditions for a future court date, he was again arrested six days later (Oct. 9) after driving another stolen vehicle, this time a brown Chevrolet pickup.

Police followed the reportedly stolen Chevrolet to a residence on Radant Road in Kelowna, and discovered Williamson was once again the driver.

During a search of the truck, police found tools, an airsoft gun, and what police believe to be illicit drugs, which he allegedly possessed contrary to court orders. A dirt bike in the back of the truck was also identified as stolen from Penticton.

Furthermore, RCMP determined he was still a prohibited driver.

Charges against Williamson were approved by the BC Prosecution Service and on Oct. 10 he was denied bail and will remain in custody.

He is set to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on Oct. 26.

