West Kelowna man charged with hunting out of season

Guenter Wilcsek had his first court appearance Tuesday and will be in court again May 21

Conservation officers search for a bear in the area of Gyro Recreation Park in late November. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

A West Kelowna man appeared in court Tuesday on charges put forward by the B.C. Conservation Service.

Guenter Wilcsek was charged back on Dec. 3, 2017, for hunting out of season, careless use or storage of a firearm and unlawful possession of dead wildlife.

READ MORE: Shuswap woman found not guilty of animal cruelty charges

Conservation Officer Dave Cox is the lead investigator and said he couldn’t disclose anymore information about the incidents until Wilcsek’s next court date on May 21.

READ MORE: BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.