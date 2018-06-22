Kevin Costin and Hazel Budiongan. Photo: Facebook

West Kelowna man to stand trial for murder, arson

Preliminary inquiry moves charges against Kevin Coston, 58, to trial

A West Kelowna man charged in the 2015 killing of his wife will stand trial.

Kevin Costin, 58, was arrested May 26, 2017, and charged with second degree murder, arson and indignity to human remains in the death of his wife, 37-year-old Hazel Budiongan.

Related: Arrest for 2015 murder and arrest

At a preliminary inquiry held this week, it was decided that Crown counsel had enough evidence to move forward with a trial. The details of that court process are sealed.

Budiongan was found dead inside her Boucherie Road home Nov. 4, 2015, after firefighters were called to knock down a blaze.

When the smoke cleared, firefighters found Budiongan’s body. Her death was determined to be a homicide.

“The 18-month long investigation culminated in the identifying of the person alleged to be responsible for her death and charge approval being received from Crown counsel based on the investigations findings,” Insp. Anna Marie Mallard said in a press release at the time of Costin’s arrest.

