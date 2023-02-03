West Kelowna City Hall (Black Press file photo)

West Kelowna mayoral candidate spends $0 in election loss

Andrew Kwaczynski lost to Gord Milsom in the 2022 campaign

The candidate who ran against Gord Milsom for the mayor’s chair didn’t spend a single dime on his campaign.

Election BC documents show $0.00 in total income and total expenditures columns for Andrew Kwaczynski.

Milsom spent $17,740.54 in winning his second term as mayor.

Newcomer Tasha Da Silva spent the most among council candidates with $10,242.89 in total expenditures.

The rest of councillor spending breaks down as follows:

  • Jason Friesen $8,544.84;
  • Garrett Millsap $6,776.37;
  • Stephen Johnston $6,397.76;
  • Carol Zanon $5,638.98;
  • Rick de Jong $4,692.98.

Milsom defeated Kwaczynski by 4,410 votes to 855 in the 2022 campaign.

